55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
57. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + 6)(k + 7))
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (10ᵏ + 1) / k¹⁰
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k (2ᵏ⁺¹ / (9ᵏ − 1))
38–39. Examining a series two ways Determine whether the following series converge using either the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test. Then use another method to check your answer.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 2k + 1)