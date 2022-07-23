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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.8.29
Chapter 10, Problem 10.8.29

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (10ᵏ + 1) / k¹⁰

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1
Identify the general term of the series: \(a_k = \frac{10^k + 1}{k^{10}}\).
Observe the behavior of the numerator and denominator separately: the numerator grows exponentially as \$10^k\(, while the denominator grows polynomially as \)k^{10}$.
Recall that exponential growth dominates polynomial growth, so \$10^k\( grows much faster than \)k^{10}$ as \(k \to \infty\).
Apply the Divergence Test (also known as the Test for Divergence) by checking the limit of \(a_k\) as \(k\) approaches infinity: calculate \(\lim_{k \to \infty} \frac{10^k + 1}{k^{10}}\).
Since the numerator grows exponentially and the denominator polynomially, this limit does not approach zero; therefore, by the Divergence Test, the series diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Convergence of Infinite Series

An infinite series converges if the sequence of its partial sums approaches a finite limit. Understanding convergence is essential to determine whether the sum of infinitely many terms results in a finite value or diverges to infinity.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series

Comparison Test

The Comparison Test involves comparing a given series to a second series with known convergence behavior. If the terms of the given series are smaller than those of a convergent series, it also converges; if larger than a divergent series, it diverges.
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Direct Comparison Test

Behavior of Exponential vs. Polynomial Terms

Exponential terms like 10^k grow much faster than polynomial terms like k^10. When analyzing series terms involving both, the exponential growth dominates, often causing divergence despite the polynomial denominator.
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Graphs of Exponential Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ) / (k!)

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Textbook Question

46–53. Decimal expansions

Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).


49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…

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Textbook Question

54–69. Telescoping series

For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.


57. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + 6)(k + 7))

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Textbook Question

32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k (2ᵏ⁺¹ / (9ᵏ − 1))

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Textbook Question

1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹) / (√2ᵏ + lnk)

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Textbook Question

38–39. Examining a series two ways Determine whether the following series converge using either the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test. Then use another method to check your answer.

39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 2k + 1)

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