{Use of Tech} For what value of r does
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) r²ᵏ = 10?
{Use of Tech} For what value of r does
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) r²ᵏ = 10?
What comparison series would you use with the Comparison Test to determine whether
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 1) converges?
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k³ᐟ² + 1)
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(3n³ − 1)⁄(2n³ + 1)}
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞)cot(–1 / j) / 2ʲ
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (√k / k − 1)²ᵏ