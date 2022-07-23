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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.8.67
Chapter 10, Problem 10.8.67

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.


∑ (from j = 1 to ∞)cot(–1 / j) / 2ʲ

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1
Rewrite the general term of the series to better understand its behavior: the series is \( \sum_{j=1}^\infty \frac{\cot\left(-\frac{1}{j}\right)}{2^j} \). Note that \( 2^j \) grows exponentially, which suggests the denominator grows quickly.
Use the odd function property of cotangent: since \( \cot(-x) = -\cot(x) \), rewrite the term as \( \frac{-\cot\left(\frac{1}{j}\right)}{2^j} = -\frac{\cot\left(\frac{1}{j}\right)}{2^j} \). This helps simplify the analysis.
Analyze the behavior of \( \cot\left(\frac{1}{j}\right) \) as \( j \to \infty \). Since \( \frac{1}{j} \to 0 \), use the approximation \( \cot x \approx \frac{1}{x} \) for small \( x \). Thus, \( \cot\left(\frac{1}{j}\right) \approx j \).
Substitute the approximation into the term: \( -\frac{\cot\left(\frac{1}{j}\right)}{2^j} \approx -\frac{j}{2^j} \). Now consider the series \( \sum_{j=1}^\infty -\frac{j}{2^j} \).
Apply the Ratio Test or Root Test to the series \( \sum \frac{j}{2^j} \) to determine convergence. Since \( 2^j \) grows faster than any polynomial \( j \), the series converges absolutely, and thus the original series converges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Convergence of Infinite Series

An infinite series converges if the sequence of its partial sums approaches a finite limit. Understanding convergence is essential to determine whether the sum of infinitely many terms results in a finite value or diverges to infinity or oscillates.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series

Behavior and Approximation of Functions for Small Arguments

Analyzing the behavior of functions like cotangent near zero helps simplify terms in a series. For small x, cot(x) can be approximated using series expansions, which aids in understanding the general term's behavior and applying convergence tests effectively.
Recommended video:
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Convergence Tests for Series (Comparison and Ratio Tests)

Tests such as the Ratio Test and Comparison Test help determine series convergence by comparing terms to known convergent series or analyzing the limit of term ratios. These tests are crucial for series involving complex terms like cot(–1/j)/2^j.
Recommended video:
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Ratio Test
Related Practice
Textbook Question

9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹) × ((10k³ + k) / (9k³ + k + 1))ᵏ

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Textbook Question

What comparison series would you use with the Comparison Test to determine whether

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 1) converges?

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Textbook Question

9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.


∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k³ᐟ² + 1)

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Textbook Question

46–53. Decimal expansions

Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).


51.0.456̅ = 0.456456456…

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Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{(3n³ − 1)⁄(2n³ + 1)}

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Textbook Question

32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (√k / k − 1)²ᵏ

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