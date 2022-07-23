55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sinn / 2ⁿ}
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
53.0.00952̅ = 0.00952952…
Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
{n¹⁰⁰⁰ / 2ⁿ}
Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (5lnk) / k
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
2 / 4² + 2 / 5² + 2 / 6² + ⋯