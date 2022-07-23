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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.3.53
Chapter 10, Problem 10.3.53

46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
53.0.00952̅ = 0.00952952…

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1
Identify the repeating decimal part. Here, the decimal is 0.00952\(\overline{952}\), meaning the digits '952' repeat indefinitely starting after '0.0095'.
Express the decimal as the sum of the non-repeating part and the repeating part. The non-repeating part is 0.0095, and the repeating part starts at the thousandths place with '952' repeating.
Write the repeating part as a geometric series. The first term \( a \) corresponds to 0.000952, and the common ratio \( r \) is \( 10^{-3} \) because the block '952' repeats every 3 decimal places. So the series is \( a + ar + ar^2 + \cdots \).
Use the formula for the sum of an infinite geometric series \( S = \frac{a}{1 - r} \) to find the sum of the repeating part.
Add the non-repeating part to the sum of the repeating part, then simplify the resulting expression to write the entire decimal as a fraction \( \frac{p}{q} \) where \( p \) and \( q \) are integers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Repeating Decimals

A repeating decimal is a decimal number in which a sequence of digits repeats infinitely. Understanding how to identify the repeating part is essential for converting the decimal into a fraction or a series. For example, in 0.00952̅, the digits '952' repeat indefinitely.
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Geometric Series Representation

A repeating decimal can be expressed as an infinite geometric series where each term represents the repeating block shifted by powers of 1/10. This series has a first term and a common ratio less than 1, allowing the sum to be calculated using the geometric series formula.
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Conversion of Geometric Series to Fraction

The sum of an infinite geometric series with first term a and common ratio r (|r|<1) is a/(1-r). Applying this to the series representing the repeating decimal allows conversion from decimal form to a fraction, expressing the decimal as a ratio of two integers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · k / (2k + 1)

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Textbook Question

55–70. More sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{sinn / 2ⁿ}

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Textbook Question

Series of squares Prove that if ∑aₖ is a convergent series of positive terms, then the series ∑aₖ² also converges.

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Textbook Question

Growth rates of sequences

Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.


{n¹⁰⁰⁰ / 2ⁿ}

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Textbook Question

Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?

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Textbook Question

48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.

2 / 4² + 2 / 5² + 2 / 6² + ⋯

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