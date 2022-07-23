18–20. Evaluating geometric series two ways Evaluate each geometric series two ways.
a. Find the nth partial sum Sₙ of the series and evaluate lim (as n → ∞) Sₙ.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–2/7)ᵏ
18–20. Evaluating geometric series two ways Evaluate each geometric series two ways.
a. Find the nth partial sum Sₙ of the series and evaluate lim (as n → ∞) Sₙ.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–2/7)ᵏ
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
a. Find an upper bound for the remainder in terms of n.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
a.Find the first four partial sums S₁, S₂, S₃, S₄ of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ diverges.
Find the first term a and the ratio r of each geometric series.
a. ∑ k = 0 to ∞(2/3) × (1/5)ᵏ
39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2