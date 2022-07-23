Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.4.14
Chapter 11, Problem 11.4.14

Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→∞ x sin(1/x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the limit involves the expression \(x \sin\left(\frac{1}{x}\right)\) as \(x\) approaches infinity, which suggests using the Taylor series expansion of \(\sin z\) around \(z=0\) where \(z = \frac{1}{x}\).
Recall the Taylor series expansion for \(\sin z\) around \(z=0\): \(\sin z = z - \frac{z^3}{3!} + \frac{z^5}{5!} - \cdots\)
Substitute \(z = \frac{1}{x}\) into the series: \(\sin\left(\frac{1}{x}\right) = \frac{1}{x} - \frac{1}{6x^3} + \frac{1}{120x^5} - \cdots\)
Multiply the entire series by \(x\): \(x \sin\left(\frac{1}{x}\right) = x \left( \frac{1}{x} - \frac{1}{6x^3} + \frac{1}{120x^5} - \cdots \right) = 1 - \frac{1}{6x^2} + \frac{1}{120x^4} - \cdots\)
Evaluate the limit as \(x \to \infty\) by observing that all terms with \(x\) in the denominator approach zero, so the limit is the constant term remaining in the expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity describe the behavior of a function as the input grows without bound. Understanding how functions behave as x approaches infinity helps determine if the function approaches a finite value, infinity, or does not exist.
Recommended video:
03:07
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from its derivatives at a single point. It approximates functions near that point, allowing complex expressions like sin(1/x) to be expanded into simpler polynomial terms for limit evaluation.
Recommended video:
08:42
Taylor Series

Asymptotic Behavior of Functions

Asymptotic behavior studies how functions behave near specific points or at infinity. By analyzing dominant terms in expansions, one can simplify expressions like x sin(1/x) to find limits, focusing on leading terms that dictate the function's growth or decay.
Recommended video:
5:50
Asymptotes of Hyperbolas
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.


f(x) = 1/(1 - x), a=0

72
views
Textbook Question

Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.

∑ₖ₌₀∞ 2ᵏ x²ᵏ⁺¹

49
views
Textbook Question

Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.


g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)

80
views
Textbook Question

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.

∑ₖ₌₀∞ (k²⁰ xᵏ)/(2k+1)!

65
views
Textbook Question

In terms of the remainder, what does it mean for a Taylor series for a function f to converge to f?

78
views
Textbook Question

Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.


1/(1 − 2x)

86
views