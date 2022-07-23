Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
sinh x²
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
sinh x²
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = 1/(1 - x), a=0
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→∞ x sin(1/x)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (k²⁰ xᵏ)/(2k+1)!
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
1/(1 − 2x)