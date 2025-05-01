Problem 11.R.65d
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
d. At what value of x should the series in part (c) be evaluated to approximate ln 2? Write the resulting infinite series for ln 2.
Problem 11.R.65c
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
c. Use the property ln a/b = ln a - ln b and the series of parts (a) and (b) to find the Taylor series for ƒ(x) = ln (1 + x)/(1 - x) b centered at 0.
Problem 11.R.60
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers. There is more than one way to choose the center of the series.
sin 20°
Problem 11.R.65a
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
a. Use the Taylor series for ln (1 + x) centered at 0 and evaluate it at x = 1 (convergence was asserted in Table 11.5). Write the resulting infinite series.
Problem 11.R.57
Definite integrals by power series Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as necessary to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
∫₀1 x cos x dx
Problem 11.R.51
Limits by power series Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits.
lim ₙ → ₄ ln (x - 3)/(x² - 16)
Problem 11.R.31
Power series from the geometric series Use the geometric series a Σₖ ₌ ₀ ∞ (x)ᵏ = 1/(1 - x), for |x| < 1, to determine the Maclaurin series and the interval of convergence for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = 1/(1 + 5x)
Problem 11.R.8
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = sinh (-3x), n = 3, a = 0
Problem 11.R.43
Write out the first three terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = (1 + x)^(1/3)"
Problem 11.R.29
Power series from the geometric series Use the geometric series a Σₖ ₌ ₀ ∞ (x)ᵏ = 1/(1 - x), for |x| < 1, to determine the Maclaurin series and the interval of convergence for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = 1/(1 - x²)
Problem 11.R.34
Power series from the geometric series Use the geometric series a Σₖ ₌ ₀ ∞ (x)ᵏ = 1/(1 - x), for |x| < 1, to determine the Maclaurin series and the interval of convergence for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = ln (1 - 4x)
Problem 11.R.42
Taylor series Write out the first three nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then write the series using summation notation.
ƒ(x) = 1/(4 + x²), a = 0
Problem 11.R.65e
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
e. Using four terms of the series, which of the three series derived in parts (a)–(d) gives the best approximation to ln 2? Can you explain why?
Problem 11.R.47
Convergence Write the remainder term Rₙ(x) for the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then show that lim ₙ → ∞ |Rₙ(x)| = 0, for all x in the given interval.
ƒ(x) = sinh x + cosh x, a = 0, - ∞ < x < ∞
Problem 11.R.46
Binomial series Write out the first three terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = (1 + 2x)^(-5)
Problem 11.R.6
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = e^(sin x), n = 2, a = 0
Problem 11.R.49
Limits by power series Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits.
lim ₙ → 0 (x²/2 - 1 + cos x)/x⁴
Problem 11.R.56
Definite integrals by power series Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as necessary to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
∫₀1/2 tan⁻¹ x dx
Problem 11.R.62
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers. There is more than one way to choose the center of the series.
sinh (-1)
Problem 11.R.63
A differential equation Find a power series solution of the differential equation y'(x) - 4y + 12 = 0, subject to the condition y(0) = 4. Identify the solution in terms of known functions.
Problem 11.RE.26
Radius and interval of convergence Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine the radius of convergence of the following power series. Test the endpoints to determine the interval of convergence, when appropriate.
x +x³/3 +x⁵/5 +x⁷/7 + ...
Problem 11.RE.20
Radius and interval of convergence Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine the radius of convergence of the following power series. Test the endpoints to determine the interval of convergence, when appropriate.
∞
Σ (x - 1)ᵏ/(k5ᵏ)
k = 1
Problem 11.RE.11a
ƒ(x) = eˣ, a = 0; e-0.08
a. Find the Taylor polynomials of order n = 1 and n = 2 for the given functions centered at the given point a.
Problem 11.RE.21
Radius and interval of convergence Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine the radius of convergence of the following power series. Test the endpoints to determine the interval of convergence, when appropriate.
∞
Σ (x/9)³ᵏ
k = 0
Problem 11.RE.14
Find the remainder term Rₙ(x) for the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions. Find an upper bound for the magnitude of the remainder on the given interval for the given value of n. (The bound is not unique.)
ƒ(x) = eˣ; bound R₃(x), for |x| < 1
Problem 11.RE.16
Find the remainder term Rₙ(x) for the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions. Find an upper bound for the magnitude of the remainder on the given interval for the given value of n. (The bound is not unique.)
ƒ(x) = ln (1 - x); bound R₃(x), for |x| < 1/2
Problem 11.RE.11b
ƒ(x) = eˣ, a = 0; e-0.08
b. Use the Taylor polynomials to approximate the given expression. Make a table showing the approximations and the absolute error in these approximations using a calculator for the exact function value.
Problem 11.RE.18
Radius and interval of convergence Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine the radius of convergence of the following power series. Test the endpoints to determine the interval of convergence, when appropriate.
∞
Σ x⁴ᵏ/k²
k = 1
Problem 11.3.21a
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x)=3ˣ, a=0
Problem 11.3.49a
{Use of Tech} Binomial series
a. Find the first four nonzero terms of the binomial series centered at 0 for the given function.
f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.
Ch. 11 - Power Series
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