Problem 11.3.7
In terms of the remainder, what does it mean for a Taylor series for a function f to converge to f?
Problem 11.4.69
A limit by Taylor series Use Taylor series to evaluate lim ₓ→₀ ((sin x)/x)¹/ˣ²
Problem 11.3.37
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
1/(1 − 2x)
Problem 11.4.44
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² (ln (1 + t))/t dt
Problem 11.2.9
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ
Problem 11.4.9
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = cosh x, n = 3, a = ln 2
Problem 11.4.25
Power series for derivatives
a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.
b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.
c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.
f(x) = eˣ
Problem 11.3.5
Suppose you know the Maclaurin series for f and that it converges to f(x) for |x|<1. How do you find the Maclaurin series for f(x²) and where does it converge?
Problem 11.4.55
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (xᵏ)/(2ᵏ)
Problem 11.1.58
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2 on [−0.1,0.1]
Problem 11.1.37
{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials
a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.
b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.
√1.06
Problem 11.1.56
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
tan x ≈ x on [−π/6, π/6]
Problem 11.2.6
Suppose a power series converges if |x−3|<4 and diverges if |x−3| ≥ 4. Determine the radius and interval of convergence.
Problem 11.2.73
Exponential function In Section 11.3, we show that the power series for the exponential function centered at 0 is
eˣ = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (xᵏ)/k!, for −∞ < x < ∞
Use the methods of this section to find the power series centered at 0 for the following functions. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = e⁻³ˣ
Problem 11.4.51
Evaluating an infinite series Let f(x) = (eˣ − 1)/x, for x ≠ 0, and f(0)=1. Use the Taylor series for f centered at 0 to evaluate f(1) and to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₀∞ 1/(k+1)!
Problem 11.1.45
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = sin x, a = π/2
Problem 11.1.33
{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials
a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.
b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.
e⁰ᐧ¹²
Problem 11.3.77
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) =∛x with a=64; approximate ∛60.
Problem 11.4.58
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ 2ᵏ x²ᵏ⁺¹
Problem 11.3.43
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
sinh x²
Problem 11.2.54
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)
Problem 11.2.28
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₂∞ ((x+3)ᵏ)/(k łn²k)
Problem 11.2.49
Combining power series Use the power series representation
f(x ) =ln (1 − x) = −∑ₖ₌₁∞ xᵏ/k, for −1 ≤ x < 1,
to find the power series for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
p(x) = 2x⁶ ln(1 − x)
Problem 11.2.51
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = 2/(1 − 2x)² using f(x) = 1/(1 − 2x)
Problem 11.1.12
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x)=e⁻²ˣ, a=0; approximate e⁻⁰ᐧ².
Problem 11.2.35
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (k²⁰ xᵏ)/(2k+1)!
Problem 11.R.63
A differential equation Find a power series solution of the differential equation y'(x) - 4y + 12 = 0, subject to the condition y(0) = 4. Identify the solution in terms of known functions.
Problem 11.R.46
Binomial series Write out the first three terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = (1 + 2x)^(-5)
Problem 11.R.65b
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
b. Use the Taylor series for ln (1 - x) centered at 0 and the identity ln 2 = -ln 1/2. Write the resulting infinite series.
Problem 11.R.65d
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
d. At what value of x should the series in part (c) be evaluated to approximate ln 2? Write the resulting infinite series for ln 2.
Ch. 11 - Power Series
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