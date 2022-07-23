Textbook Question
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 3x⁴(2x²−1)
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Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 3x⁴(2x²−1)
How is lim x🠂0 sin x/x used in this section?
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (sin 3x) / x
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
y = x⁵
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x² In x
Suppose the slope of the curve y=f^−1(x) at (4, 7) is 4/5. Find f′(7).