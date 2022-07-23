Textbook Question
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
exy = 2y
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Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
exy = 2y
Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
r(t) = (e2t + 3et + 2) / (et + 2)
Match the graphs of the functions in a–d with the graphs of their derivatives in A–D. <MATCH A-D IMAGE>
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 5x) / x
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sec-1 (ln x)
The edges of a cube increase at a rate of 2 cm/s. How fast is the volume changing when the length of each edge is 50 cm?