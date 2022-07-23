Product Rule

The Product Rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate the product of two functions. It states that if you have two functions, f(x) and g(x), the derivative of their product is given by f'(x)g(x) + f(x)g'(x). This rule is essential for solving the first part of the question, where we need to find the derivative of the product f(x)g(x) at x=1.