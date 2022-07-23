Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
r(t) = (e2t + 3et + 2) / (et + 2)
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Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
r(t) = (e2t + 3et + 2) / (et + 2)
Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
y = (x2 - 2ax + a2) / (x - a); a is a constant.
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 5x) / x
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sec-1 (ln x)
Given that f(1) = 5, f′(1) = 4, g(1) = 2, and g′(1) = 3 , find d/dx (f(x)g(x))∣ ∣x=1 and d/dx (f(x) / g(x)) ∣ x=1.
The edges of a cube increase at a rate of 2 cm/s. How fast is the volume changing when the length of each edge is 50 cm?