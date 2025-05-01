Problem 3.8.63b
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve y(x²+4)=8 when y=1.
Problem 3.11.26b
A bug is moving along the right side of the parabola y=x² at a rate such that its distance from the origin is increasing at 1 cm/min.
b. Use the equation y=x² to find an equation relating dy/dt to dx/dt.
Problem 3.2.25b
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5
Problem 3.5.75b
Use a graphing utility to plot the curve and the tangent line.
y = cos x / 1−cos x; x = π/3
Problem 3.8.62b
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.
4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)
Problem 3.6.31b
Consider the following cost functions.
b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a.
C(x) = − 0.01x²+40x+100, 0≤x≤1500, a=1000
Problem 3.8.60b
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.
x+y³−y=1; x=1
Problem 3.8.20b
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
Problem 3.42b
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/3x-1; a= 2
Problem 3.43b
City urbanization City planners model the size of their city using the function A(t) = - 1/50t² + 2t +20, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 50, where A is measured in square miles and t is the number of years after 2010.
b. How fast will the city be growing when it reaches a size of 38 mi²?
Problem 3.4.99b
Product Rule for three functions Assume f, g, and h are differentiable at x.
b. Use the formula in (a) to find d/dx(e^x(x−1)(x+3))
Problem 3.6.23b
Throwing a stone Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from a height of 48 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -16t²+32t+48.
b. When does the stone reach its highest point?
Problem 3.8.42b
Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².
b. Evaluate this derivative when r=30 and h=40.
Problem 3.7.109b
109-112 {Use of Tech} Calculating limits The following limits are the derivatives of a composite function g at a point a.
b. Use the Chain Rule to find each limit. Verify your answer by using a calculator.
Problem 3.5.76b
For what values of x does g(x) = x−sin x have a slope of 1?
Problem 3.6.59b
{Use of Tech} Bungee jumper A woman attached to a bungee cord jumps from a bridge that is 30 m above a river. Her height in meters above the river t seconds after the jump is y(t) = 15(1+e^−t cos t), for t ≥ 0.
b. Use a graphing utility to determine when she is moving downward and when she is moving upward during the first 10 s.
Problem 3.5.86b
{Use of Tech} Computing limits with angles in degrees Suppose your graphing calculator has two functions, one called sin x, which calculates the sine of x when x is in radians, and the other called s(x), which calculates the sine of x when x is in degrees.
b. Evaluate lim x→0 s(x) / x. Verify your answer by estimating the limit on your calculator.
Problem 3.8.58b
58–59. Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
xy^5/2+x^3/2y=12; (4, 1)
Problem 3.2.23b
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
Problem 3.9.97b
97–100. Logistic growth Scientists often use the logistic growth function P(t) = P₀K / P₀+(K−P₀)e^−r₀t to model population growth, where P₀ is the initial population at time t=0, K is the carrying capacity, and r₀ is the base growth rate. The carrying capacity is a theoretical upper bound on the total population that the surrounding environment can support. The figure shows the sigmoid (S-shaped) curve associated with a typical logistic model. <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Gone fishing When a reservoir is created by a new dam, 50 fish are introduced into the reservoir, which has an estimated carrying capacity of 8000 fish. A logistic model of the fish population is P(t) = 400,000 / 50+7950e^−0.5t, where t is measured in years.
b. How long does it take for the population to reach 5000 fish? How long does it take for the population to reach 90% of the carrying capacity?
Problem 3.8.48b
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.
x⁴-x²y+y⁴=1; (−1, 1)
Problem 3.8.82b
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines
b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.
(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)
Problem 3.8.26b
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
Problem 3.6.54b
{Use of Tech} Fuel economy Suppose you own a fuel-efficient hybrid automobile with a monitor on the dashboard that displays the mileage and gas consumption. The number of miles you can drive with g gallons of gas remaining in the tank on a particular stretch of highway is given by m(g) = 50g−25.8g²+12.5g³−1.6g⁴, for 0≤g≤4.
b. Graph and interpret the gas mileage m(g)/g.
Problem 3.7.106b
Deriving trigonometric identities
b. Verify that you obtain the same identity for sin2t as in part (a) if you differentiate the identity cos 2t = 2 cos² t−1.
Problem 3.7.25b
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
b.
Problem 3.10.61b
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. d/dx(tan^−1 x) =sec² x
Problem 3.8.14b
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
x = e^y; (2, ln 2)
Problem 3.96c
Computing the derivative of f(x) = e^-x
c. Use parts (a) and (b) to find the derivative of f(x) = e^-x.
Problem 3.6.11c
Highway travel A state patrol station is located on a straight north-south freeway. A patrol car leaves the station at 9:00 A.M. heading north with position function s = f(t) that gives its location in miles t hours after 9:00 A.M. (see figure). Assume s is positive when the car is north of the patrol station. <IMAGE>
c. Find the average velocity of the car over the interval [1.75, 2.25]. Estimate the velocity of the car at 11:00 A.M. and determine the direction in which the patrol car is moving.
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
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