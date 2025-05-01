Problem 3.10.65c
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
Problem 3.10.64c
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=(sec^−1 x)/x on [1,∞)
Problem 3.7.106c
Deriving trigonometric identities
c. Differentiate both sides of the identity sin 2t = 2 sin t cost to prove that cos 2t = cos²t−sin²t.
Problem 3.6.24c
Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 19.6 m/s from a height of 24.5 m above the ground. The height (in meters) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -4.9t²+19.6t+24.5.
c. What is the height of the stone at the highest point?
Problem 3.10.63c
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=(x²−1)sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
Problem 3.7.25c
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
c.
Problem 3.6.23c
Throwing a stone Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from a height of 48 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -16t²+32t+48.
c. What is the height of the stone at the highest point?
Problem 3.9.97c
97–100. Logistic growth Scientists often use the logistic growth function P(t) = P₀K / P₀+(K−P₀)e^−r₀t to model population growth, where P₀ is the initial population at time t=0, K is the carrying capacity, and r₀ is the base growth rate. The carrying capacity is a theoretical upper bound on the total population that the surrounding environment can support. The figure shows the sigmoid (S-shaped) curve associated with a typical logistic model. <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Gone fishing When a reservoir is created by a new dam, 50 fish are introduced into the reservoir, which has an estimated carrying capacity of 8000 fish. A logistic model of the fish population is P(t) = 400,000 / 50+7950e^−0.5t, where t is measured in years.
c. How fast (in fish per year) is the population growing at t=0? At t=5?
Problem 3.11.5c
A rectangular swimming pool 10 ft wide by 20 ft long and of uniform depth is being filled with water.
c. At what rate is the water level rising if the pool is filled at a rate of 10ft³/min?
Problem 3.1.63c
Another way to approximate derivatives is to use the centered difference quotient: f' (a) ≈ f(a+h) - f(a- h) / 2h. Again, consider f(x) = √x.
c. Explain why it is not necessary to use negative values of h in the table of part (b).
Problem 3.43c
City urbanization City planners model the size of their city using the function A(t) = - 1/50t² + 2t +20, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 50, where A is measured in square miles and t is the number of years after 2010.
c. Suppose the population density of the city remains constant from year to year at 1000 people mi². Determine the growth rate of the population in 2030.
Problem 3.6.55c
{Use of Tech} Spring oscillations A spring hangs from the ceiling at equilibrium with a mass attached to its end. Suppose you pull downward on the mass and release it 10 inches below its equilibrium position with an upward push. The distance x (in inches) of the mass from its equilibrium position after t seconds is given by the function x(t) = 10sin t−10cos t, where x is positive when the mass is above the equilibrium position. <IMAGE>
c. At what times is the velocity of the mass zero?
Problem 3.6.60c
{Use of Tech} Spring runoff The flow of a small stream is monitored for 90 days between May 1 and August 1. The total water that flows past a gauging station is given by v(t) = <matrix 2x2> where V is measured in cubic feet and t is measured in days, with t=0 corresponding to May 1.
c. Describe the flow of the stream over the 3-month period. Specifically, when is the flow rate a maximum?
Problem 3.2.73c
Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.
c. f(x) = √|x-4|
Problem 3.10.62c
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
Problem 3.6.25c
Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s from a height of 32 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -16t²+64t+32.
c. What is the height of the stone at the highest point?
Problem 3.96c
Computing the derivative of f(x) = e^-x
c. Use parts (a) and (b) to find the derivative of f(x) = e^-x.
Problem 3.8.63c
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
c. Solve the equation y(x²+4)=8 for y to find an explicit expression for y and then calculate dy/dx.
Problem 3.85c
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
c. d/dx ((f(x)g(x)) |x=3
Problem 3.91c
Derivatives from a graph If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(f(2))
Problem 3.5.87.c
Derivatives of sin^n x Calculate the following derivatives using the Product Rule.
c. d/dx (sin⁴ x)
Problem 3.10.86c
Tangents and inverses Suppose L(x)=ax+b (with a≠0) is the equation of the line tangent to the graph of a one-to-one function f at (x0,y0). Also, suppose M(x)=cx+d is the equation of the line tangent to the graph of f^−1 at (y0,x0).
c. Prove that L^−1(x)=M(x).
Problem 3.6.56c
{Use of Tech} Power and energy Power and energy are often used interchangeably, but they are quite different. Energy is what makes matter move or heat up. It is measured in units of joules or Calories, where 1 Cal=4184 J. One hour of walking consumes roughly 10⁶J, or 240 Cal. On the other hand, power is the rate at which energy is used, which is measured in watts, where 1 W=1 J/s. Other useful units of power are kilowatts (1 kW=10³ W) and megawatts (1 MW=10⁶ W). If energy is used at a rate of 1 kW for one hour, the total amount of energy used is 1 kilowatt-hour (1 kWh=3.6×10⁶ J) Suppose the cumulative energy used in a large building over a 24-hr period is given by E(t)=100t+4t²−t³ / 9kWh where t=0 corresponds to midnight.
c. Graph the power function and interpret the graph. What are the units of power in this case?
Problem 3.10.7c
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(1)
Problem 3.10.7d
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
d. f'(1)
Problem 3.6.58d
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
d. At what time is the magnitude of the flow rate a minimum? A maximum?
Problem 3.10.61d
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The lines tangent to the graph of y=sin x on the interval [−π/2,π/2] have a maximum slope of 1.
Problem 3.8.63d
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
d. Verify that the results of parts (a) and (c) are consistent.
Problem 3.9.97d
97–100. Logistic growth Scientists often use the logistic growth function P(t) = P₀K / P₀+(K−P₀)e^−r₀t to model population growth, where P₀ is the initial population at time t=0, K is the carrying capacity, and r₀ is the base growth rate. The carrying capacity is a theoretical upper bound on the total population that the surrounding environment can support. The figure shows the sigmoid (S-shaped) curve associated with a typical logistic model. <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Gone fishing When a reservoir is created by a new dam, 50 fish are introduced into the reservoir, which has an estimated carrying capacity of 8000 fish. A logistic model of the fish population is P(t) = 400,000 / 50+7950e^−0.5t, where t is measured in years.
d. Graph P' and use the graph to estimate the year in which the population is growing fastest.
Problem 3.7.25d
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
d.
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
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