Explain Rolle’s Theorem with a sketch.
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_v→3 (v-1-√(v²-5)) / (v-3)
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Key Concepts
Limits
L'Hôpital's Rule
Square Root Functions
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²/₃ (x²-4)
{Use of Tech} Critical points and extreme values
a. Find the critical points of the following functions on the given interval. Use a root finder, if necessary.
b. Use a graphing utility to determine whether the critical points correspond to local maxima, local minima, or neither.
c. Find the absolute maximum and minimum values on the given interval, if they exist
h(x) (5-x)/(x² + 2x - 3) on [-10,10]
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 (x + cos x)¹/ˣ
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
p(x) = 3 sec² x
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(x) = 8x³ + sin x; F(0) = 2