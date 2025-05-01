Problem 4.4.73
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
x²/₃ + y²/₃ = 1 (Astroid or hypocycloid with four cusps)
Problem 4.1.23
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 3x² - 4x + 2
Problem 4.6.67
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = 3x³ - 4x
Problem 4.5.30
Shortest ladder A 10-ft-tall fence runs parallel to the wall of a house at a distance of 4 ft. Find the length of the shortest ladder that extends from the ground to the house without touching the fence. Assume the vertical wall of the house and the horizontal ground have infinite extent.
Problem 4.7.29
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (3 sin 4x) / 5x
Problem 4.7.42
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (tan⁻¹ x - π/2)/(1/x)
Problem 4.1.63
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = sec x on [-(π/4),π/4]
Problem 4.9.91
Velocity to position Given the following velocity functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial position.
v(t) = 2t + 4; s(0) = 0
Problem 4.1.39
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x √(x-a)
Problem 4.1.17
Use the following graphs to identify the points on the interval [a, b] at which local and absolute extreme values occur. <IMAGE>
Problem 4.3.78
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = 6x² - x³
Problem 4.3.92
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = x³ - 13x² - 9x
Problem 4.1.45
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x³ - 3x² on [-1, 3]
Problem 4.9.71
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(x) = 8x³ + sin x; F(0) = 2
Problem 4.8.33
{Use of Tech} Tumor size In a study conducted at Dartmouth College, mice with a particular type of cancerous tumor were treated with the chemotherapy drug Cisplatin. If the volume of one of these tumors at the time of treatment is V₀, then the volume of the tumor t days after treatment is modeled by the function V(t) = V₀ (0.99e⁻⁰·¹²¹⁶ᵗ + 0.01e⁰·²³⁹ᵗ). (Source: Undergraduate Mathematics for the Life Sciences, MAA Notes No. 81, 2013)
Plot a graph of y = 0.99e⁻⁰·¹²¹⁶ᵗ + 0.01e⁰·²³⁹ᵗ, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 16, and describe the tumor size over time. Use Newton’s method to determine when the tumor decreases to half of its original size.
Problem 4.1.79
{Use of Tech} Absolute maxima and minima
a. Find the critical points of f on the given interval.
b. Determine the absolute extreme values of f on the given interval.
c. Use a graphing utility to confirm your conclusions.
f(x) = 2ᶻ sin x on [-2,6]
Problem 4.9.27
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (5s + 3)² ds
Problem 4.6.70
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = ln (1 - x)
Problem 4.7.70
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (log₂ x - log₃ x)
Problem 4.7.36
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - x - 1) / 5x²
Problem 4.9.63
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((e²ʷ - 5eʷ + 4)/(eʷ - 1))dw
Problem 4.6.19
Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to the following functions at the given point a.
f(x) = 4x² + x; a = 1
Problem 4.3.35
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²/₃ (x²-4)
Problem 4.1.53
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = (2x)ˣ on [0.1,1]
Problem 4.7.28
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0⁺ (x - 3 √x) / (x - √x)
Problem 4.9.3
Describe the set of antiderivatives of ƒ(x) = 1
Problem 4.2.1
Explain Rolle’s Theorem with a sketch.
Problem 4.3.37
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = √(9 - x²) + sin⁻¹ (x/3)
Problem 4.7.35
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π (cos x +1 ) / (x - π )²
Problem 4.5.36
Covering a marble Imagine a flat-bottomed cylindrical pot with a circular cross section of radius 4. A marble with radius 0 < r < 4 is placed in the bottom of the pot. What is the radius of the marble that requires the most water to cover it completely?
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
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