Problem 4.7.31
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_u→ π/4 (tan u - cot u) / (u - π/4)
Problem 4.2.1
Explain Rolle’s Theorem with a sketch.
Problem 4.1.65
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x³e⁻ˣ on [-1,5]
Problem 4.3.35
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²/₃ (x²-4)
Problem 4.9.5
Give the antiderivatives of xᵖ . For what values of p does your answer apply?
Problem 4.4.73
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
x²/₃ + y²/₃ = 1 (Astroid or hypocycloid with four cusps)
Problem 4.7.75
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0⁺ x²ˣ
Problem 4.3.40
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x² - 2 ln x
Problem 4.3.83
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = 2x³ - 3x² + 12
Problem 4.9.15
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
p(x) = 3 sec² x
Problem 4.7.34
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (sin² 3x) / x²
Problem 4.1.79
{Use of Tech} Absolute maxima and minima
a. Find the critical points of f on the given interval.
b. Determine the absolute extreme values of f on the given interval.
c. Use a graphing utility to confirm your conclusions.
f(x) = 2ᶻ sin x on [-2,6]
Problem 4.1.37
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x² √(x + 5)
Problem 4.7.36
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - x - 1) / 5x²
Problem 4.7.42
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (tan⁻¹ x - π/2)/(1/x)
Problem 4.5.36
Covering a marble Imagine a flat-bottomed cylindrical pot with a circular cross section of radius 4. A marble with radius 0 < r < 4 is placed in the bottom of the pot. What is the radius of the marble that requires the most water to cover it completely?
Problem 4.5.65
Crankshaft A crank of radius r rotates with an angular frequency w It is connected to a piston by a connecting rod of length L (see figure). The acceleration of the piston varies with the position of the crank according to the function <IMAGE>
a (Θ) = w²r (cos Θ + (r cos2Θ) / L) .
For fixed w , L, and r find the values of Θ, with 0 ≤ Θ ≤ 2π , for which the acceleration of the piston is a maximum and minimum.
Problem 4.2.43
Mean Value Theorem and the police A state patrol officer saw a car start from rest at a highway on-ramp. She radioed ahead to a patrol officer 30 mi along the highway. When the car reached the location of the second officer 28 min later, it was clocked going 60 mi/hr. The driver of the car was given a ticket for exceeding the 60-mi/hr speed limit. Why can the officer conclude that the driver exceeded the speed limit?
Problem 4.1.51
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = sin 3x on [-π/4,π/3]
Problem 4.1.11
Use the following graphs to identify the points (if any) on the interval [a, b] at which the function has an absolute maximum or an absolute minimum value <IMAGE>
Problem 4.5.25
Minimum distance Find the point P on the line y = 3x that is closest to the point (50, 0). What is the least distance between P and (50, 0)?
Problem 4.1.39
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x √(x-a)
Problem 4.1.17
Use the following graphs to identify the points on the interval [a, b] at which local and absolute extreme values occur. <IMAGE>
Problem 4.9.103
A car starting at rest accelerates at 16 ft/s² for 5 seconds on a straight road. How far does it travel during this time?
Problem 4.9.91
Velocity to position Given the following velocity functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial position.
v(t) = 2t + 4; s(0) = 0
Problem 4.7.46
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (ln(3x + 5eˣ)) / (ln(7x + 3e²ˣ)
Problem 4.7.82
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_z→∞ (1 + 10/z²)ᶻ²
Problem 4.8.48
{Use of Tech} Fixed points An important question about many functions concerns the existence and location of fixed points. A fixed point of f is a value of x that satisfies the equation f(x) = x; it corresponds to a point at which the graph of f intersects the line y = x. Find all the fixed points of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = x³ - 3x² + x + 1
Problem 4.2.4
Explain the Mean Value Theorem with a sketch.
Problem 4.1.67
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x²/₃(4 -x²) on -2,2
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
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