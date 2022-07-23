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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.41
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.41

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                                                         
                                                                                                                                                                   
 ∫ (9𝓍⁸―7𝓍⁶) d𝓍

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral ∫ (9𝓍⁸ ― 7𝓍⁶) d𝓍 is a polynomial integral, which can be solved term by term using the power rule for integration.
Step 2: Apply the power rule for integration to the first term, 9𝓍⁸. The power rule states that ∫ 𝓍ⁿ d𝓍 = (𝓍ⁿ⁺¹)/(n+1) + C, where n is the exponent. For 9𝓍⁸, the integral becomes (9𝓍⁹)/9.
Step 3: Apply the power rule for integration to the second term, -7𝓍⁶. Using the same rule, the integral becomes (-7𝓍⁷)/7.
Step 4: Combine the results from Step 2 and Step 3 into a single expression. Remember to include the constant of integration, C, at the end.
Step 5: Simplify the coefficients in the combined expression to finalize the integral in its simplified form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration

Integration is a fundamental concept in calculus that involves finding the integral of a function, which represents the area under the curve of that function on a given interval. It is the reverse process of differentiation and can be used to calculate quantities such as total distance, area, and volume. The integral can be definite, with specific limits, or indefinite, representing a family of functions.
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Power Rule for Integration

The Power Rule for Integration is a specific technique used to integrate polynomial functions. It states that the integral of x raised to the power n (where n is not equal to -1) is given by (x^(n+1))/(n+1) + C, where C is the constant of integration. This rule simplifies the process of integrating polynomials by allowing for straightforward application to each term.
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Constant Multiplication in Integration

When integrating a function that includes a constant multiplied by a variable term, the constant can be factored out of the integral. This means that if you have a function of the form k*f(x), where k is a constant, the integral can be expressed as k*∫f(x)dx. This property simplifies the integration process and allows for easier calculations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.

(b) ∫₆⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(c) ∫ₐᵇ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a) .

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Textbook Question

Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.

(a) ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫₀¹ 𝓍 • 2ˣ²⁺¹ d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function

ƒ(t) = { t      if  ―2 ≤ t < 0

t²/2    if    0 ≤ t ≤ 2

and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.

(e) Evaluate F ''(―1) and F ''(1). Interpret these values.

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Textbook Question

Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.


(e) ∫₋₂² 3𝓍ƒ(𝓍)d𝓍

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