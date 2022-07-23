Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴―2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴―2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(b) ∫₆⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer.
∫₀⁴ (𝓍³―𝓍) d𝓍
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(a) ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (9𝓍⁸―7𝓍⁶) d𝓍
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(e) Evaluate F ''(―1) and F ''(1). Interpret these values.