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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.R.1c
Chapter 5, Problem 5.R.1c

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(c) ∫ₐᵇ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a) .

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1
Step 1: Recall the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, Part 1, which states that if a function ƒ is continuous on [a, b] and has a derivative ƒ'(𝓍), then the definite integral of ƒ'(𝓍) from a to b is equal to ƒ(b) - ƒ(a).
Step 2: Analyze the given statement ∫ₐᵇ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ― ƒ(a). This matches the conclusion of the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, Part 1.
Step 3: Verify the conditions for applying the theorem. The problem states that ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers, which satisfies the requirement for the theorem to hold.
Step 4: Conclude that the statement is true because it directly follows from the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, given the continuity of ƒ and ƒ'.
Step 5: If needed, provide a counterexample to test the validity of the statement. For instance, if ƒ or ƒ' were not continuous, the theorem would not apply, and the statement could be false. However, in this case, the conditions are met, so the statement is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus connects differentiation and integration, stating that if a function is continuous on an interval [a, b], then the integral of its derivative over that interval equals the difference in the function's values at the endpoints. Specifically, it asserts that ∫ₐᵇ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) - ƒ(a), which is crucial for evaluating the given statement.
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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Continuous Functions

A function is continuous if there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in its graph over its domain. For the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to hold, both the function ƒ and its derivative ƒ' must be continuous on the interval [a, b]. This ensures that the integral can be computed reliably and that the function behaves predictably across the interval.
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Intro to Continuity

Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the signed area under the curve of a function between two points, a and b. It is denoted as ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 and provides a way to calculate the accumulation of quantities. In the context of the question, understanding the properties of definite integrals is essential for verifying the truth of the statement regarding the relationship between the integral of a derivative and the values of the original function.
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Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.


∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴―2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.

(b) ∫₆⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer. 


∫₀⁴ (𝓍³―𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.

(a) ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                                                         

                                                                                                                                                                   

 ∫ (9𝓍⁸―7𝓍⁶) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function

ƒ(t) = { t      if  ―2 ≤ t < 0

t²/2    if    0 ≤ t ≤ 2

and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.

(e) Evaluate F ''(―1) and F ''(1). Interpret these values.

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