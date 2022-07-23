Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the signed area under the curve of a function between two points, a and b. It is denoted as ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 and provides a way to calculate the accumulation of quantities. In the context of the question, understanding the properties of definite integrals is essential for verifying the truth of the statement regarding the relationship between the integral of a derivative and the values of the original function.