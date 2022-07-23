Identifying Riemann sums Fill in the blanks with an interval and a value of n.
4
∑ ƒ (1.5 + k) • 1 is a midpoint Riemann sum for f on the interval [ ___ , ___ ]
k = 1
with n = ________ .
Identifying Riemann sums Fill in the blanks with an interval and a value of n.
4
∑ ƒ (1.5 + k) • 1 is a midpoint Riemann sum for f on the interval [ ___ , ___ ]
k = 1
with n = ________ .
{Use of Tech} Sigma notation for Riemann sums Use sigma notation to write the following Riemann sums. Then evaluate each Riemann sum using Theorem 5.1 or a calculator.
The midpoint Riemann sum for f(x) = x³ on [3,11] with n = 32.
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ d𝓍 / [√1 + √(1 + 𝓍)] (Hint: Begin with u = √(1 + 𝓍 .)
Determine the intervals on which the function g(𝓍) = ∫ₓ⁰ t / (t² + 1) dt is concave up or concave down.
Evaluate
lim [ ∫₂ˣ √(t² + t + 3dt) ] / (𝓍² ―4)
𝓍→2
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁² (z² + 4) / z dz