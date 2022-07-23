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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.2.81
Chapter 5, Problem 5.2.81

Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.


∫₃⁷ (4𝓍 + 6) d𝓍

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Recall the definition of the definite integral using Riemann sums. The definite integral ∫ₐᵇ f(𝓍) d𝓍 can be approximated by a sum: lim(n → ∞) Σᵢ₌₁ⁿ f(𝓍ᵢ) Δ𝓍, where Δ𝓍 = (b - a)/n and 𝓍ᵢ = a + iΔ𝓍 for right Riemann sums.
Step 2: Identify the function f(𝓍) = 4𝓍 + 6, the interval [3, 7], and the number of subintervals n. Here, a = 3, b = 7, and Δ𝓍 = (7 - 3)/n = 4/n.
Step 3: Determine the sample points for the right Riemann sum. For the i-th subinterval, the sample point is 𝓍ᵢ = a + iΔ𝓍 = 3 + i(4/n).
Step 4: Substitute the sample points into the function f(𝓍). The function evaluated at the sample points is f(𝓍ᵢ) = 4(3 + i(4/n)) + 6.
Step 5: Write the Riemann sum expression. The sum becomes Σᵢ₌₁ⁿ [4(3 + i(4/n)) + 6] Δ𝓍, where Δ𝓍 = 4/n. Simplify the sum and take the limit as n → ∞ to evaluate the definite integral.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval. It is denoted as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the limits of integration. The value of the definite integral can be interpreted as the accumulation of quantities, such as area, over the interval from 'a' to 'b'.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Riemann Sums

Riemann sums are a method for approximating the value of a definite integral by dividing the area under a curve into rectangles. The sum of the areas of these rectangles, calculated using sample points (like right endpoints), provides an estimate of the integral. As the number of rectangles increases and their width decreases, the Riemann sum approaches the exact value of the definite integral.
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Introduction to Riemann Sums

Theorem 5.1 (Fundamental Theorem of Calculus)

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus connects differentiation and integration, stating that if a function is continuous on [a, b], then the definite integral of its derivative over that interval equals the difference in the values of the original function at the endpoints. This theorem allows us to evaluate definite integrals using antiderivatives, simplifying the process of finding areas under curves.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identifying Riemann sums Fill in the blanks with an interval and a value of n.


4

∑ ƒ (1.5 + k) • 1 is a midpoint Riemann sum for f on the interval [ ___ , ___ ]

k = 1

with n = ________ .

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Sigma notation for Riemann sums Use sigma notation to write the following Riemann sums. Then evaluate each Riemann sum using Theorem 5.1 or a calculator.

The midpoint Riemann sum for f(x) = x³ on [3,11] with n = 32.

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Textbook Question

Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.                                                                                    

                                                                                                                                                                    

  ∫ d𝓍 / [√1 + √(1 + 𝓍)] (Hint: Begin with u = √(1 + 𝓍 .)  

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Textbook Question

Determine the intervals on which the function g(𝓍) = ∫ₓ⁰ t / (t² + 1) dt  is concave up or concave down.

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Textbook Question

Evaluate


lim [ ∫₂ˣ √(t² + t + 3dt) ] / (𝓍² ―4)

𝓍→2

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Textbook Question

Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus


∫₁² (z² + 4) / z dz

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