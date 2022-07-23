Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ √(16― 𝓍² ) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ √(16― 𝓍² ) d𝓍
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(√𝓍―4) d𝓍
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫₀^π/² (cos θ sin θ) / √(cos² θ + 16) dθ (Hint: Begin with u = cos θ .)
Suppose an object moves along a line at 15 m/s, for 0 ≤ t < 2 and at 25 m/s, for 2 ≤ t ≤ 5, where t is measured in seconds. Sketch the graph of the velocity function and find the displacement of the object for 0 ≤ t ≤ 5.
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁹ 2/(√𝓍) d𝓍
When using a change of variables u = g(𝓍) to evaluate the definite integral ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(g(𝓍)) g' (𝓍) d(𝓍), how are the limits of integration transformed?