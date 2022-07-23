Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(√𝓍―4) d𝓍
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(√𝓍―4) d𝓍
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍
Evaluate ∫₃⁸ ƒ ′(t) dt , where ƒ ′ is continuous on [3, 8], ƒ(3) = 4, and ƒ(8) = 20 .
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁹ 2/(√𝓍) d𝓍
When using a change of variables u = g(𝓍) to evaluate the definite integral ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(g(𝓍)) g' (𝓍) d(𝓍), how are the limits of integration transformed?
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₁/₃^¹/√³ 4/(9𝓍² + 1) d𝓍