Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ √(16― 𝓍² ) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ √(16― 𝓍² ) d𝓍
Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Find or approximate all points at which the given function equals its average value on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 8 ― 2𝓍 on [0, 4]
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍
Evaluate ∫₃⁸ ƒ ′(t) dt , where ƒ ′ is continuous on [3, 8], ƒ(3) = 4, and ƒ(8) = 20 .
When using a change of variables u = g(𝓍) to evaluate the definite integral ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(g(𝓍)) g' (𝓍) d(𝓍), how are the limits of integration transformed?
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₁/₃^¹/√³ 4/(9𝓍² + 1) d𝓍