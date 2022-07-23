Evaluate ∫₀² 3𝓍² d𝓍 and ∫₋₂² 3𝓍² d𝓍.
Suppose F is an antiderivative of ƒ and A is an area function of ƒ. What is the relationship between F and A?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Antiderivative
Area Function
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 2 / (𝓍√4𝓍² ―1) d𝓍 , 𝓍 > ½
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (𝒵 + 1) √(3𝒵 + 2) d𝒵
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π^π cos² 𝓍 d𝓍
On which derivative rule is the Substitution Rule based?