Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus connects differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval [a, b], then the integral of f from a to b can be computed as F(b) - F(a). This theorem establishes that the area function A is directly related to the antiderivative F, as A(x) = F(x) - F(a), illustrating the deep relationship between these concepts.