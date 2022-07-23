Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₃⁷ (4𝓍 + 6) d𝓍
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₃⁷ (4𝓍 + 6) d𝓍
Identifying Riemann sums Fill in the blanks with an interval and a value of n.
4
∑ ƒ (1.5 + k) • 1 is a midpoint Riemann sum for f on the interval [ ___ , ___ ]
k = 1
with n = ________ .
Identifying definite integrals as limits of sums Consider the following limits of Riemann sums for a function ƒ on [a,b]. Identify ƒ and express the limit as a definite integral.
n
lim ∑ 𝓍*ₖ (ln 𝓍*ₖ) ∆𝓍ₖ on [1,2]
∆ → 0 k=1
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ d𝓍 / (√1 ― 9𝓍²)
Symmetry in integrals Use symmetry to evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π/₂^π/² 5 sin θ dθ
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ d𝓍 / [√1 + √(1 + 𝓍)] (Hint: Begin with u = √(1 + 𝓍 .)