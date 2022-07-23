Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴―2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋₂² (3𝓍⁴―2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer.
∫₀⁴ (𝓍³―𝓍) d𝓍
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(a) How far does the object travel, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 ?
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(a) Evaluate H (0) .
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(a) ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Use geometry and properties of integrals to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₄⁰ (2𝓍 + √(16―𝓍²)) d𝓍 . (Hint: Write the integral as sum of two integrals.)