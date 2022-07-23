Riemann Sums

Riemann sums are a method for approximating the value of a definite integral by dividing the area under a curve into rectangles. The height of each rectangle is determined by the function's value at specific points within each subinterval, such as the right endpoint, left endpoint, or midpoint. As the number of rectangles increases (and their width decreases), the Riemann sum approaches the exact value of the definite integral.