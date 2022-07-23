Riemann Sums

Riemann sums are a method for approximating the definite integral of a function over an interval by dividing the interval into smaller subintervals. For each subinterval, a sample point is chosen, and the function's value at that point is multiplied by the width of the subinterval. As the number of subintervals increases and their width decreases, the Riemann sum approaches the exact value of the definite integral.