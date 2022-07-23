Explain the statement that a continuous function on an interval [a,b] equals its average value at some point on (a,b).
Identifying definite integrals as limits of sums Consider the following limits of Riemann sums for a function ƒ on [a,b]. Identify ƒ and express the limit as a definite integral.
n
lim ∑ (𝓍ₖ*² + 1) ∆𝓍ₖ on [0,2]
∆ → 0 k=1
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Riemann Sums
Definite Integrals
Limits
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 on [―π/2 , π/2]
If ƒ is an odd function, why is ∫ᵃ₋ₐ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 0?
Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/d𝓍 ∫₃ˣ (t² + t + 1) dt
Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Find or approximate all points at which the given function equals its average value on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1 ― |𝓍| on [―1, 1]
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₋₁² ( ―|𝓍| ) d𝓍