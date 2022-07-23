17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = −t³+3t²−2t on [0, 3]; s(0)=4
17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = −t³+3t²−2t on [0, 3]; s(0)=4
Given the velocity function of an object moving along a line, explain how definite integrals can be used to find the displacement of the object.
6–8. Let R be the region bounded by the curves y = 2−√x,y=2, and x=4 in the first quadrant.
Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the line x=4.
a. What is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 4]?
{Use of Tech} Oscillating motion A mass hanging from a spring is set in motion, and its ensuing velocity is given by v(t) = 2π cos πt, for t≥0. Assume the positive direction is upward and s(0)=0.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0.
Depletion of natural resources Suppose r(t) = r0e^−kt, with k>0, is the rate at which a nation extracts oil, where r0=10⁷ barrels/yr is the current rate of extraction. Suppose also that the estimate of the total oil reserve is 2×10⁹ barrels.
a. Find Q(t), the total amount of oil extracted by the nation after t years.
Emptying a water trough A water trough has a semicircular cross section with a radius of 0.25 m and a length of 3 m (see figure).
a. How much work is required to pump the water out of the trough (to the level of the top of the trough) when it is full?