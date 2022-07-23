Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.
C′(x) = 300+10x−0.01x²
Blood flow A typical human heart pumps 70 mL of blood (the stroke volume) with each beat. Assuming a heart rate of 60 beats/min (1 beat/s), a reasonable model for the outflow rate of the heart is V′(t)=70(1+sin 2πt), where V(t) is the amount of blood (in milliliters) pumped over the interval [0,t],V(0)=0 and t is measured in seconds.
a. Verify that the amount of blood pumped over a one-second interval is 70 mL.
{Use of Tech} Oscillating motion A mass hanging from a spring is set in motion, and its ensuing velocity is given by v(t) = 2π cos πt, for t≥0. Assume the positive direction is upward and s(0)=0.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0.
Depletion of natural resources Suppose r(t) = r0e^−kt, with k>0, is the rate at which a nation extracts oil, where r0=10⁷ barrels/yr is the current rate of extraction. Suppose also that the estimate of the total oil reserve is 2×10⁹ barrels.
a. Find Q(t), the total amount of oil extracted by the nation after t years.
17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = 6−2t on [0, 5]; s(0)=0