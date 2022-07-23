Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.1.23a
Chapter 6, Problem 6.1.23a

{Use of Tech} Oscillating motion A mass hanging from a spring is set in motion, and its ensuing velocity is given by v(t) = 2π cos πt, for t≥0. Assume the positive direction is upward and s(0)=0. 


a. Determine the position function, for t≥0.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that velocity is the derivative of the position function with respect to time, so we have \(v(t) = s\'(t)\). Given \(v(t) = 2\pi \cos \pi t\), we want to find \(s(t)\) such that \(s\'(t) = 2\pi \cos \pi t\).
To find \(s(t)\), integrate the velocity function with respect to \(t\): \(s(t) = \int 2\pi \cos \pi t \, dt\).
Use the substitution method for integration: let \(u = \pi t\), so \(du = \pi dt\) or \(dt = \frac{du}{\pi}\). Rewrite the integral in terms of \(u\) and then integrate.
After integrating, substitute back to express \(s(t)\) in terms of \(t\). Remember to include the constant of integration \(C\).
Use the initial condition \(s(0) = 0\) to solve for the constant \(C\) by plugging in \(t=0\) into your expression for \(s(t)\) and setting it equal to zero.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relationship Between Velocity and Position

Velocity is the derivative of the position function with respect to time. To find the position function from velocity, you integrate the velocity function over time, adding a constant of integration determined by initial conditions.
Recommended video:
06:29
Derivatives Applied To Velocity

Integration of Trigonometric Functions

Integrating trigonometric functions like cosine involves using standard integral formulas. For example, the integral of cos(ax) is (1/a) sin(ax) + C, where a is a constant. This is essential for finding position from velocity when velocity is given as a cosine function.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Initial Conditions in Differential Calculus

Initial conditions, such as s(0) = 0, are used to determine the constant of integration after integrating. They ensure the solution matches the physical scenario, providing a unique position function that fits the problem's starting point.
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems
Related Practice
Textbook Question

17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.


a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method


v(t) = −t³+3t²−2t on [0, 3]; s(0)=4

33
views
Textbook Question

55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.


a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.


C′(x) = 300+10x−0.01x²

89
views
Textbook Question

6–8. Let R be the region bounded by the curves y = 2−√x,y=2, and x=4 in the first quadrant.


Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the line x=4.


a. What is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 4]?

58
views
Textbook Question

Depletion of natural resources Suppose r(t) = r0e^−kt, with k>0, is the rate at which a nation extracts oil, where r0=10⁷ barrels/yr is the current rate of extraction. Suppose also that the estimate of the total oil reserve is 2×10⁹ barrels. 


a. Find Q(t), the total amount of oil extracted by the nation after t years.

47
views
Textbook Question

Emptying a water trough A water trough has a semicircular cross section with a radius of 0.25 m and a length of 3 m (see figure).

a. How much work is required to pump the water out of the trough (to the level of the top of the trough) when it is full?

65
views
Textbook Question

17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.


a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method


v(t) = 6−2t on [0, 5]; s(0)=0

50
views