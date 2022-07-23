17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = −t³+3t²−2t on [0, 3]; s(0)=4
17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = −t³+3t²−2t on [0, 3]; s(0)=4
55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.
C′(x) = 300+10x−0.01x²
6–8. Let R be the region bounded by the curves y = 2−√x,y=2, and x=4 in the first quadrant.
Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the line x=4.
a. What is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 4]?
Depletion of natural resources Suppose r(t) = r0e^−kt, with k>0, is the rate at which a nation extracts oil, where r0=10⁷ barrels/yr is the current rate of extraction. Suppose also that the estimate of the total oil reserve is 2×10⁹ barrels.
a. Find Q(t), the total amount of oil extracted by the nation after t years.
Emptying a water trough A water trough has a semicircular cross section with a radius of 0.25 m and a length of 3 m (see figure).
a. How much work is required to pump the water out of the trough (to the level of the top of the trough) when it is full?
17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = 6−2t on [0, 5]; s(0)=0