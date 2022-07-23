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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.1.47a
Chapter 6, Problem 6.1.47a

Depletion of natural resources Suppose r(t) = r0e^−kt, with k>0, is the rate at which a nation extracts oil, where r0=10⁷ barrels/yr is the current rate of extraction. Suppose also that the estimate of the total oil reserve is 2×10⁹ barrels. 


a. Find Q(t), the total amount of oil extracted by the nation after t years.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given rate of extraction function: \(r(t) = r_0 e^{-kt}\), where \(r_0 = 10^7\) barrels/year and \(k > 0\).
Recall that \(Q(t)\), the total amount of oil extracted after \(t\) years, is the integral of the rate function \(r(t)\) from 0 to \(t\): \(Q(t) = \int_0^t r(\tau) \, d\tau\).
Substitute the given rate function into the integral: \(Q(t) = \int_0^t r_0 e^{-k\tau} \, d\tau\).
Integrate the exponential function with respect to \(\tau\): \(\int e^{-k\tau} \, d\tau = -\frac{1}{k} e^{-k\tau} + C\).
Apply the definite integral limits from 0 to \(t\) and multiply by \(r_0\): \(Q(t) = r_0 \left[-\frac{1}{k} e^{-k\tau} \right]_0^t = r_0 \left(-\frac{1}{k} e^{-kt} + \frac{1}{k} e^{0} \right)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Decay Function

An exponential decay function models quantities that decrease at a rate proportional to their current value. In this problem, the extraction rate r(t) = r0e^(-kt) shows how the oil extraction rate decreases over time, with k > 0 controlling the speed of decay.
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Definite Integral for Accumulated Quantity

To find the total amount extracted over time, we integrate the rate function r(t) from 0 to t. The definite integral sums the instantaneous extraction rates, giving the cumulative quantity Q(t) extracted after t years.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Initial Conditions and Parameters

Understanding the given constants, such as the initial extraction rate r0 and the total reserve, is crucial. These parameters set the scale and constraints for the problem, ensuring the solution is physically meaningful and consistent with the resource limits.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).

a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?

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Textbook Question

17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.


a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method


v(t) = −t³+3t²−2t on [0, 3]; s(0)=4

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Textbook Question

55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.


a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.


C′(x) = 300+10x−0.01x²

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Textbook Question

6–8. Let R be the region bounded by the curves y = 2−√x,y=2, and x=4 in the first quadrant.


Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the line x=4.


a. What is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 4]?

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Oscillating motion A mass hanging from a spring is set in motion, and its ensuing velocity is given by v(t) = 2π cos πt, for t≥0. Assume the positive direction is upward and s(0)=0. 


a. Determine the position function, for t≥0.

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Textbook Question

17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.


a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method


v(t) = 6−2t on [0, 5]; s(0)=0

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