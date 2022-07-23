Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = −t³+3t²−2t on [0, 3]; s(0)=4
55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.
C′(x) = 300+10x−0.01x²
6–8. Let R be the region bounded by the curves y = 2−√x,y=2, and x=4 in the first quadrant.
Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the line x=4.
a. What is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 4]?
{Use of Tech} Oscillating motion A mass hanging from a spring is set in motion, and its ensuing velocity is given by v(t) = 2π cos πt, for t≥0. Assume the positive direction is upward and s(0)=0.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0.
17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = 6−2t on [0, 5]; s(0)=0