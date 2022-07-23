Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=4y^3/2−y^1/2 / 12, for 1≤y≤4; about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=4y^3/2−y^1/2 / 12, for 1≤y≤4; about the y-axis
Find the arc length of the line y = 2x+1 on [1, 5] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=|x| and y=2−x^2; about the x-axis
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Force on a triangular plate A plate shaped like an isosceles triangle with a height of 1 m is placed on a vertical wall 1 m below the surface of a pool filled with water (see figure). Compute the force on the plate.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.