Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=4y^3/2−y^1/2 / 12, for 1≤y≤4; about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=4y^3/2−y^1/2 / 12, for 1≤y≤4; about the y-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=|x| and y=2−x^2; about the x-axis
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Force on a triangular plate A plate shaped like an isosceles triangle with a height of 1 m is placed on a vertical wall 1 m below the surface of a pool filled with water (see figure). Compute the force on the plate.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=4x−1, for 1≤x≤4; about the y-axis (Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)