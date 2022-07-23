15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.





a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.

b. Answer the accompanying question.





Savings account An initial deposit of \$1500 is placed in a savings account with an APY of 3.1%. How long will it take until the balance of the account is \$2500? Assume the interest rate remains constant and no additional deposits or withdrawals are made.