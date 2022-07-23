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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.3.47
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.47

37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/(8 – x²), x > 2√2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the integral is of the form \(\int \frac{dx}{a^2 - x^2}\), where \(a^2 = 8\), so \(a = 2\sqrt{2}\).
Recall the standard integral formula: \(\int \frac{dx}{a^2 - x^2} = \frac{1}{2a} \ln \left| \frac{a + x}{a - x} \right| + C\), valid for \(|x| > a\).
Since the problem states \(x > 2\sqrt{2}\), the condition for the formula applies directly.
Substitute \(a = 2\sqrt{2}\) into the formula to write the integral in terms of \(x\) and \(a\).
Write the final expression for the integral as \(\frac{1}{2 \cdot 2\sqrt{2}} \ln \left| \frac{2\sqrt{2} + x}{2\sqrt{2} - x} \right| + C\), simplifying the coefficient if desired.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration of Rational Functions

This involves integrating functions expressed as ratios of polynomials. Recognizing the form of the integrand helps determine the appropriate method, such as partial fractions or substitution, to simplify and evaluate the integral.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Inverse Hyperbolic Functions

Integrals involving expressions like 1/(a² - x²) often lead to inverse hyperbolic functions such as arctanh or arcsinh. Understanding their definitions and derivatives is essential for correctly evaluating these integrals.
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Inverse Cosine

Domain Restrictions and Absolute Values

The condition x > 2√2 restricts the domain, affecting the sign of expressions under square roots or logarithms. Properly handling these restrictions ensures the correct form of the antiderivative and avoids extraneous solutions.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
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