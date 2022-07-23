110. Comparing distances Suppose two cars started at the same time and place (t = 0 and s = 0). The velocity of car A (in mi/hr) is given by

u(t) = 40 / (t + 1) and the velocity of car B (in mi/hr) is given by v(t) = 40 * e^(-t/2).

b. After t = 3 hr, which car has traveled farther?