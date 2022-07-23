2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ x² coshx dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ x² coshx dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
15. ∫ (from 1 to 2) (3x⁵ + 48x³ + 3x² + 16)/(x³ + 16x) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
3. ∫ (3x)/√(x + 4) dx
106. Arc length Find the length of the curve y = (x / 2) * sqrt(3 - x^2) + (3 / 2) * sin^(-1)(x / sqrt(3)) from x = 0 to x = 1.
123. Region between curves Find the area of the region bounded by the graphs of y = tan(x) and y = sec(x) on the interval [0, π/4].
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ (from -1 to 1) dx/(x² + 2x + 5)