Definite Integrals

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫ from a to b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the limits of integration. Evaluating a definite integral involves finding the antiderivative of the function and then applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to compute the difference between the values at the upper and lower limits.