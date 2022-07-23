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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.R.74
Chapter 8, Problem 8.R.74

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
74. ∫ dx/√(√(1 + √x))

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Step 1: Begin by analyzing the integral ∫ dx / √(√(1 + √x)). Notice that the integrand involves nested square roots, which suggests a substitution might simplify the expression.
Step 2: Let u = √x. Then, du = (1 / (2√x)) dx, or equivalently dx = 2√x du. Substitute u into the integral to replace √x and dx.
Step 3: After substitution, the integral becomes ∫ (2u du) / √(√(1 + u)). Simplify the expression further by focusing on the nested square roots.
Step 4: Let v = √(1 + u). Then, v² = 1 + u, and differentiate to find dv = (1 / (2√(1 + u))) du. Substitute v into the integral to replace √(1 + u) and du.
Step 5: Rewrite the integral in terms of v and simplify. The integral should now be in a form that is easier to evaluate using standard integration techniques, such as substitution or basic integration rules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and partial fractions. Understanding these methods is crucial for evaluating complex integrals, as they allow for simplification and manipulation of the integrand to make integration feasible.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method involves changing the variable of integration to simplify the integral. By substituting a new variable for a function of the original variable, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This technique is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions or nested radicals, as seen in the given integral.
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Radical Functions

Radical functions involve roots, such as square roots or higher-order roots, which can complicate integration. Understanding how to manipulate these functions, including rationalizing or rewriting them, is essential for evaluating integrals that contain radicals. In the given integral, recognizing the structure of the radical will aid in applying the appropriate integration techniques.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

60. ∫ x² coshx dx

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

89–91. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.

89. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/(x⁵ + x⁴ + x³ + 1)

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

125. Wallis products Complete the following steps to prove a well-known formula discovered by the 17th-century English mathematician John Wallis.

a. Use a reduction formula to show that ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^m x) dx = (m − 1)/m × ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^(m−2) x) dx, for any integer m ≥ 2.

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Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

68. ∫ (from -1 to 1) dx/(x² + 2x + 5)

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