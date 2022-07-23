2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ x² coshx dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ x² coshx dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
15. ∫ (from 1 to 2) (3x⁵ + 48x³ + 3x² + 16)/(x³ + 16x) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
3. ∫ (3x)/√(x + 4) dx
110. Comparing distances Suppose two cars started at the same time and place (t = 0 and s = 0). The velocity of car A (in mi/hr) is given by
u(t) = 40 / (t + 1) and the velocity of car B (in mi/hr) is given by v(t) = 40 * e^(-t/2).
b. After t = 3 hr, which car has traveled farther?
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
18. ∫ (from 0 to √2) (x + 1)/(3x² + 6) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ (from -1 to 1) dx/(x² + 2x + 5)