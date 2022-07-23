Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. To evaluate the integral ∫dx/√(x² − 100) analytically, it is best to use partial fractions.
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. To evaluate the integral ∫dx/√(x² − 100) analytically, it is best to use partial fractions.
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
15. ∫ (from 1 to 2) (3x⁵ + 48x³ + 3x² + 16)/(x³ + 16x) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
3. ∫ (3x)/√(x + 4) dx
123. Region between curves Find the area of the region bounded by the graphs of y = tan(x) and y = sec(x) on the interval [0, π/4].
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
76. ∫ x(2x + 3)⁵ dx
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫2 sin x cos x dx = −(1/2) cos 2x + C.