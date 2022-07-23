2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx
114. {Use of Tech} Arc length of the natural logarithm Consider the curve y = ln(x).
a. Find the length of the curve from x = 1 to x = a and call it L(a).
(Hint: The change of variables u = sqrt(x^2 + 1) allows evaluation by partial fractions.)
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
104. About the line y = 1
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
79. ∫ sec⁵x dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ (from 0 to 1) dy/((y + 1)(y² + 1))
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
82. ∫ (from -∞ to -1) dx/(x - 1)⁴