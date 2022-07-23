82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
84. ∫ (from 0 to π) sec²x dx*(Note: Potential improperness at x = π/2)*
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
84. ∫ (from 0 to π) sec²x dx*(Note: Potential improperness at x = π/2)*
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
104. About the line y = 1
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ (from 0 to 1) dy/((y + 1)(y² + 1))
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
71. ∫ (2x² - 4x)/(x² - 4) dx
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
82. ∫ (from -∞ to -1) dx/(x - 1)⁴