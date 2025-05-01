Problem 8.2.55
54-57. Applying Reduction Formulas Use the reduction formulas from Exercises 50-53 to evaluate the following integrals:
55. ∫ x² cos(5x) dx
Problem 8.2.20
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
20. ∫ sin⁻¹(x) dx
Problem 8.5.32
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ (4x - 2)/(x³ - x) dx
Problem 8.1.20
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ eˣ (1 + eˣ)⁹ (1 - eˣ) dx
Problem 8.3.47
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (csc⁴x)/(cot²x) dx
Problem 8.4.23
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
23. ∫ 1/(25 - x²)^(3/2) dx
Problem 8.4.59
59. Area of a segment of a circle
Use two approaches to show that the area of a cap (or segment) of a circle of radius r subtended by an angle θ (see figure) is given by:
A_seg = (1/2) r² (θ - sin θ)
b. Find the area using calculus.
Problem 8.1.68
68. Different methods
a. Evaluate ∫(cot x csc² x) dx using the substitution u=cotx.
Problem 8.2.7
Use a substitution to reduce the following integrals to ∫ ln u du. Then evaluate using the formula for ∫ ln x dx.
7. ∫ (sec²x) · ln(tan x + 2) dx
Problem 8.6.56
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
56. ∫ from π to 3π/2 sin2x e^(sin²x) dx
Problem 8.4.74
{Use of Tech} Using the integral of sec³u By reduction formula 4 in Section 8.3,
∫sec³u du = 1/2 (sec u tan u + ln |sec u + tan u|) + C
Graph the following functions and find the area under the curve on the given interval.
f(x) = 1/(x√(x² - 36)), [12/√3 , 12]
Problem 8.3.7
7. How would you evaluate ∫ tan¹⁰x sec²x dx?
Problem 8.9.4
4. Evaluate ∫ (from 0 to 1) (1/x^(1/5)) dx after writing the integral as a limit.
Problem 8.9.19
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
19. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) (3x² + 1)/(x³ + x) dx
Problem 8.1.40
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫ (1 - x) / (1 - √x) dx
Problem 8.9.98
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical methods Use numerical methods or a calculator to approximate the following integrals as closely as possible. The exact value of each integral is given.
98. ∫(from 0 to 1) (ln x)/(1+x) dx = -π²/12
Problem 8.8.18
15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
18. ∫(0 to 1) e⁻ˣ dx using n = 8 subintervals
Problem 8.3.4
4. Describe the method used to integrate sinᵐx cosⁿx, for m even and n odd.
Problem 8.3.60
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/8 of √(1 - cos8x) dx
Problem 8.7.31
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
31. ∫ √(x² - 8x) dx, x > 8
Problem 8.7.21
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
21. ∫ cos x / (sin² x + 2 sin x) dx
Problem 8.1.60
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of 3√(1 + sin 2x) dx
Problem 8.7.76
76. Apparent discrepancy
Three different computer algebra systems give the following results:
∫ (dx / (x√(x⁴ − 1))) = ½ cos⁻¹(√(x⁻⁴)) = ½ cos⁻¹(x⁻²) = ½ tan⁻¹(√(x⁴ − 1)).
Explain how all three can be correct.
Problem 8.4.26
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
26. ∫[√2 to √2] √(x² - 1)/x dx
Problem 8.7.71
71-74. Deriving formulas Evaluate the following integrals. Assume a and b are real numbers and n is a positive integer.
71. ∫[x/(ax + b)] dx (Hint: u = ax + b.)
Problem 8.7.34
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
34. ∫ dx / (x(x¹⁰ + 1))
Problem 8.6.25
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ [1 / (x√(1 - x²))] dx
Problem 8.1.62
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ (-x⁵ - x⁴ - 2x³ + 4x + 3) / (x² + x + 1) dx
Problem 8.3.65
65. Volume Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by y = sin²(x) * cos^(3/2)(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
Problem 8.3.45
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ sec²x tan¹ᐟ²x dx
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
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