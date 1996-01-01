5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
6. (4x + 1)/(4x² - 1)
9. 4/(x⁵ - 5x³ + 4x)
12. (2x² + 3)/((x² - 8x + 16)(x² + 3x + 4))
29. ∫₋₁² [(5x) / (x² - x - 6)] dx
35. ∫ (x² + 12x - 4)/(x³ - 4x) dx
60.∫ 1/[(y² + 1)(y² + 2)] dy