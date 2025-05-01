Problem 8.4.51
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
51. ∫ x²/√(4 + x²) dx
Problem 8.3.51
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ (csc²x + csc⁴x) dx
Problem 8.3.26
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
26. ∫ sin³x cos³ᐟ²x dx
Problem 8.3.74
74. A secant reduction formula
Prove that for positive integers n ≠ 1,
∫ secⁿ x dx = (secⁿ⁻² x tan x)/(n − 1) + (n − 2)/(n − 1) ∫ secⁿ⁻² x dx.
(Hint: Integrate by parts with u = secⁿ⁻² x and dv = sec² x dx.)
Problem 8.6.5
Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (5x² + 18x + 20) / [(2x + 3)(x² + 4x + 8)] dx
Problem 8.8.54
54–57. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4, 8, 16, and 32 subintervals when they are applied to the following integrals (with their exact values given).
54. ∫(from 0 to π/2) sin⁶x dx = 5π/32
Problem 8.9.44
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
44. ∫ (from 0 to ln 3) eʸ/(eʸ-1)⁷ᐟ³ dy
Problem 8.7.52
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
52. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cos⁶x dx
Problem 8.3.20
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ sin⁻³ᐟ²x cos³x dx
Problem 8.8.60
58–61. {Use of Tech} Using Simpson's Rule Approximate the following integrals using Simpson's Rule. Experiment with values of n to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
60. ∫(from 0 to π) ln(2 + cos x) dx = π ln((2 + √3)/2)
Problem 8.5.29
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
29. ∫₋₁² [(5x) / (x² - x - 6)] dx
Problem 8.9.63
63. Average Lifetime The average time until a computer chip fails (see Exercise 62) is 0.00005 ∫(from 0 to ∞) t e^(-0.00005t) dt. Find this value.
Problem 8.4.30
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
30. ∫ x³√(1 - x²) dx
Problem 8.3.53
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of sec⁴θ dθ
Problem 8.6.41
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
41. ∫ cot^(3/2)x · csc⁴x dx
Problem 8.2.4
4. How is integration by parts used to evaluate a definite integral?
Problem 8.5.50
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
50. ∫ 8(x² + 4)/[x(x² + 8)] dx
Problem 8.2.36
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
36. ∫ from 0 to ln2 x eˣ dx
Problem 8.3.68
67-70. Integrals of the form ∫ sin(mx)cos(nx) dx Use the following product-to-sum identities to evaluate the given integrals:
sin(mx)sin(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) - cos((m+n)x)]
sin(mx)cos(nx) = ½[sin((m-n)x) + sin((m+n)x)]
cos(mx)cos(nx) = ½[cos((m-n)x) + cos((m+n)x)]
68. ∫ sin(5x)sin(7x) dx
Problem 8.9.78
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
78. ∫(from 0 to ∞) dx / (eˣ + x + 1)
Problem 8.1.60
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of 3√(1 + sin 2x) dx
Problem 8.1.68
68. Different methods
a. Evaluate ∫(cot x csc² x) dx using the substitution u=cotx.
Problem 8.3.45
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ sec²x tan¹ᐟ²x dx
Problem 8.1.47
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ dx / (x⁻¹ + 1)
Problem 8.R.57
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (from 0 to √3/2) 4/(9 + 4x²) dx
Problem 8.R.123
123. Region between curves Find the area of the region bounded by the graphs of y = tan(x) and y = sec(x) on the interval [0, π/4].
Problem 8.R.92
92. Integral with a parameter For what values of p does the integral
∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/xlnᵖ(x) converge, and what is its value (in terms of p)?
Problem 8.R.109
109. Average velocity Find the average velocity of a projectile whose velocity over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ π is given by
v(t) = 10 * sin(3t).
Problem 8.R.54
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
54. ∫ dx/√(9x² - 25), x > 5/3
Problem 8.R.76
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
76. ∫ x(2x + 3)⁵ dx
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
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