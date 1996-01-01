Evaluate the integral or state that it diverges.
Which of the following integrals is improper because the interval of integration is infinite?
Depletion of natural resources Suppose r(t) = r0e^−kt, with k>0, is the rate at which a nation extracts oil, where r0=10⁷ barrels/yr is the current rate of extraction. Suppose also that the estimate of the total oil reserve is 2×10⁹ barrels.
c. Find the minimum decay constant k for which the total oil reserves will last forever.
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
10. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) e⁻²ˣ dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
13. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) cos x dx